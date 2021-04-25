NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $328,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $78.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86.

