NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS opened at $80.95 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

