NFT Hits Market Capitalization of $10.33 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $331,806.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

