NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,554,000 after acquiring an additional 55,343 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NICE by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

NICE stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $160.73 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.69.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

