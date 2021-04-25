Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in NIO by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NIO by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

NIO opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

