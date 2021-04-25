NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NYSE NI opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NiSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in NiSource by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 161,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in NiSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

