Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $282.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $155.32 and a one year high of $283.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

