Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 174.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $6,004,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of NSC opened at $282.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $155.32 and a 12-month high of $283.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

