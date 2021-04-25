Norges Bank Invests $13.40 Million in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 134,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGND. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND opened at $146.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.49. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

