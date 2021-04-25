Norges Bank Invests $14.97 Million in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 436,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CTS by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 39,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CTS by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CTS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,626,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.79. CTS Co. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

