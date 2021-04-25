Norges Bank Invests $16.55 Million in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 799,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after acquiring an additional 550,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 322,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

