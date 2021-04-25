Norges Bank Makes New Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,368,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,343,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $22.18 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.