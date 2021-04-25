Norman Payson Sells 10,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,675,954.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $224,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $240,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $239,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $224,550.00.

PGNY stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 483.55 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Progyny by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Progyny by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

