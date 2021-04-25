North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 5,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,370.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$69,750.00.

On Friday, April 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,775.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55.

TSE:NOA opened at C$13.84 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.22 and a 12-month high of C$16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$414.51 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.76.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.21.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

