Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,849 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 239,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 223,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 63,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSX stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

