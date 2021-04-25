Northern Trust Corp Has $607,000 Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 17,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $11.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

