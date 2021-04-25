Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 415,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 482,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.01 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.