Northern Trust Corp Makes New $627,000 Investment in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,229,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,089,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,999,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,770,000.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

HYFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

HYFM opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.