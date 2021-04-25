Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AstroNova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in AstroNova by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. AstroNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 million, a P/E ratio of -137.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT).

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.