Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.15% of Greenlane worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 702,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $157,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,667 shares in the company, valued at $79,678.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,900 shares of company stock worth $933,685. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

