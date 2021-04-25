Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NPI. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.20.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$44.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.03. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$28.76 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

