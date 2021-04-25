Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.