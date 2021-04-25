Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,021 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Amerant Bancorp worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64,662 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.32 million, a P/E ratio of 303.83 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

