Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Noah by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $42.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.46. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.