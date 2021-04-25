Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,056 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.