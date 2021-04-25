Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SMART Global worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $9,133,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,263.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $155,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,365 shares of company stock worth $1,463,465. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

