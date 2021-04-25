Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,007 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter worth $2,133,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOFT opened at $34.92 on Friday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $415.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

