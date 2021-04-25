Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 52,220 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,220 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Ontrak worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $568.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

