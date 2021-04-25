NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 4,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 109,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $610.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $546.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.60 and a 12-month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.