NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NXPI. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $201.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after acquiring an additional 582,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

