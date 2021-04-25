Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

