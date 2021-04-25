Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

OCUL opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

