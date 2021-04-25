Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 230,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $3,295,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,535,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,199,072.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after buying an additional 1,183,198 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1,855.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 905,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 859,293 shares during the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,275,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 580,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.