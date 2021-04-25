OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 95 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $217.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.25.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

