OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 48 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,633,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 128,963 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $33,814,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $296.49 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,976.47 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.08.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.