OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $304,733,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $177.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $179.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.