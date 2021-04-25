OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

