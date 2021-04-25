OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,165 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.