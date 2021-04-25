Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Up 6.5%

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $164.05 and last traded at $164.05. 55 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.67. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

