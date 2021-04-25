Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

