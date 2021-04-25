OMG Network (OMG) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last Week

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.31 or 0.00012644 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $884.42 million and approximately $359.03 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.34 or 0.00399671 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001860 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

