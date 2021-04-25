Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and $575,574.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00062133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00094911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.56 or 0.00693394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.65 or 0.07764448 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.