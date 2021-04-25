Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

OPRA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Opera by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opera in the first quarter worth about $1,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Opera by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.42 million.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

