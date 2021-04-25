Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

