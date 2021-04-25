Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Orange by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 143,688 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 837,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 77,499 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORAN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 759,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,214. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.03.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

