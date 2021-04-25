Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $853,545.68 and approximately $11.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,019.21 or 1.00183370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00038015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.88 or 0.01123815 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.64 or 0.00504065 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.00380366 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00129015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003888 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

