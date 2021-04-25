Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after purchasing an additional 743,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,647,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $297,990 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

