Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 132,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,518,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.