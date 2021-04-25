Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $249.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.74 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.27 and its 200 day moving average is $203.06.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

