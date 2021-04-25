Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after buying an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

